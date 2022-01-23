Are Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwarii the new Gen-Z couple about Bollywood?
If the actions of the duo in question are indicator, something is definitely brewing between Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son and TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter.
The couple were spotted leaving the same restaurant together in Mumbai on Friday night. While catching sight of the paparazzi had Ibrahim wave out to them in enthusiasm, Palak, on the other hand, could be seen hiding her face as the photographers tried to click her. The incident has given fire to rumours that the duo are definitely a couple and hiding the news from the world.
While we wait for a few more outings or some official confirmation from the two sides, Palak is currently – when not hiding from shutterbugs that is — enjoying fame after starring in the Harrdy Sandhu track ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ that has gone viral.
Meanwhile, Ibrahim has recently returned to Mumbai from Delhi where he was working as an assistant director for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.