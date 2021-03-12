Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been reportedly spotted filming for upcoming action film ‘Pathan’ in Dubai in the past few weeks and video from the set have been doing the rounds.
In videos taken on the set of the YRF movie, a person that looks like Khan can be seen standing on top of a massive vehicle, and readying for an action-packed shot. It's unclear when the videos were taken.
The movie will be his first release in almost three years and is being directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand.
In January, the ‘Pathan’ team was in Dubai filming for over two days, and were spotted by onlookers in Downtown Dubai.
Twitter user Dave, who goes by the handle @TaineMcLean, posted a video taken from his home of someone atop a truck fighting another person. A filming crew was following on a vehicle behind. He tweeted: “Much excitement. Some action movie is being shot in the street outside our apartment.”
'Pathan' also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is expected to release in 2022.