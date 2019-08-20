Actress Vidya Balan’s debut web series, based on India’s first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has found a director.
The series will be helmed by Ritesh Batra, director of acclaimed 2013 romance ‘The Lunchbox’.
Earlier this year, Balan had announced plans to work on the series.
“I am trying to do a web series, which will be based on the life of Indira Gandhi ji. As of now, we are trying to do it, but let’s see how it takes shape,” Balan had said. “I feel doing a web series involves a lot of work. While doing a web series, a lot of people associate themselves with it as compared to making a film. So, it takes a lot of time. But when I will do it, I will make sure that it turns out really well.”
Batra’s latest release was ‘Photograph’, which released earlier this year.