Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan slams Dhurandhar song remakes

Recreating classics without respecting original writers risks damaging their legacy
Dubai: Veteran Bollywood lyricist Sameer Anjaan has criticised the use of recreated songs in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, arguing that filmmakers should respect the original writers and avoid altering classic compositions merely for contemporary appeal.
In a conversation with Komal Nahata on the Game Changers podcast, Sameer discussed Bollywood’s growing reliance on remixes and recreated versions of popular songs. He acknowledged that reworking older music can introduce classics to a younger audience, but said the practice becomes problematic when the original creative contributors are overlooked.
Sameer cited the remaking of his song Dilbar as an example of how an old hit can reach a new generation. However, he objected to changes to the lyrics that, he said, moved away from the spirit of the original.
“The fact is that you cannot stop inventions,” Sameer said, while stressing that there were both advantages and disadvantages to recreating songs.
In Dhurandhar, several popular old Hindi songs have been recreated or reused, including “Na To Caravan Ki Talaash Hai” and “Ramba Ho”. The franchise has also drawn attention for using “Jumma Chumma” in its action sequences.
He argued that original lyricists should be involved whenever their work is reinterpreted, particularly when new lyrics are being written.
“Don’t play with something to spoil the original,” he said.
Sameer also maintained that age should not be used as a basis for excluding veteran lyricists from contemporary music. He rejected the idea that older writers are necessarily disconnected from the tastes of younger audiences.
The lyricist was particularly critical of the way older songs have been used in action sequences in the Dhurandhar franchise.
“Films like Dhurandhar have made the situation even worse. Satyanash kar diya,” he said.
Sameer questioned the use of familiar songs as background music during violent sequences, saying their original context and identity could be lost in the process.
He referred to the use of Jumma Chumma in an action sequence in the Dhurandhar trailer and questioned the creative decision to pair a well-known song with scenes involving gunfire.
Sameer added that he could not prevent filmmakers from using such songs, but warned that repeatedly altering classics could eventually leave little of their original value intact.
Despite his criticism, the Dhurandhar franchise has enjoyed significant commercial success, with its songs gaining popularity among audiences. The films feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal, among others.
Sameer Anjaan is among Hindi cinema’s most prolific lyricists, known for songs spanning several generations in Bollywood.
The son of veteran lyricist Anjaan, he began his career in the 1980s and went on to work on films including Aashiqui, Dil, Deewana and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke.
His credits include popular songs such as Nazar Ke Saamne, Teri Umeed Tera Intezaar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among many others.