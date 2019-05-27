Image Credit:

Bollywood veteran action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, died Monday in Mumbai, family sources said. He was 85.

Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues, according to a source.

Apart from directing action sequences, he had directed the 1999 film ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’, starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The funeral will be held here at the Vile Parle West Crematorium on Monday evening.

“Sad to know that veteran action director Veeru Devganji is no more. He was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen when there were no facilities available. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and the entire family,” filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.