Bollywood star and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela features in fashion designer Furne One’s new short film, which tackles racism and equality. On October 21 at 8pm local time, during the virtual Arab Fashion Week run, the Dubai-based Filipino designer-to-the-stars will unveil his ‘Divine Indwelling’ collection, comprised of all metallic gold and silver pieces.
“The new collection is all about the story of equality, diversity and unity. In my own fashion universe, there are no boundaries — everyone is created equal. The film ‘Divine Indwelling’ states the fact of this special presence, without explaining how it takes place,” explains said Furne One, the founder and creative director at AMATO Couture. Rautela is the first Bollywood star to be a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week, a statement read.
The first part of the film, which is directed by Alex Suhorucov, features Dubai-based models of colour. The second part stars Rautela as a warrior princess. Rautela
“This collection is a revolution as well, as we face a brave new world … The revolution is all about peace and harmony, understanding one another in a noisy, busy and complicated world that we live in,” says Furne One.
“I am so lucky to have Urvashi to be part of this project as I believe she has faced a lot of judgements in the unfiltered social media world where people easily criticise public personalities like her. She is more than just a pretty face, she is more than just a sexy body, she is a woman with a soul and a purpose. She is here to inspire girls who share the same story — dreaming is believing,” he adds.