This film is littered with a motley crew of Bollywood talents. To watch a super-fit, age-defying Anil Kapoor play a weary husband constantly sparring with his feisty wife Bindu — another well-preserved star Madhuri Dixit Nene — was charming. They are a newly-divorced couple and are on their way to break the news to their son when they take a detour to become instant millionaires. Their chemistry is still intact and their misadventures are so stupid, that you just laugh at their outlandish, cartoonish feats.