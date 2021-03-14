Parineeti Chopra Image Credit: Ashiq MK

On March 10, a Bangalore-based Instagram influencer had alleged that a Zomato delivery boy punched her in the face after an argument over the delayed food delivery. Her video, which showed her battered and bleeding nose, went viral.

However, a couple of days later a video was released where the delivery executive denied the allegations and said that it was the woman who first verbally abused him and then hit him with a "chappal" (slippers). This video has also gone viral, with public support largely shifting in his favour.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has now waded into the controversy and took to social media urging the delivery service to look into the matter and find the truth.

She tweeted to Zomato: "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomatoin."

Zomato has temporarily suspended the delivery agent and is covering his legal costs. The company is also covering the medical expenses of the model-turned-make up artist.