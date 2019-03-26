Image Credit:

Actress Tara Sutaria will star opposite debutant Ahan Shetty, the son on Sunil Shetty, in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film ‘RX 100’.

“The plot of the film is very intriguing,” said director Milan Luthria. “It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It’s a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We’re set to go now.”

The film is expected to go into production in June. Shetty has been training heavily in action sequences. After the confirmation coming from Sutaria, the team is now ready to kick-start the project.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said: “We have found our leading lady and I must say that Tara is really a proficient actor. I feel they will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see. We shall begin shooting from June.”