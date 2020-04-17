Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is currently on a photo-sharing spree, on Thursday shared a throwback picture from the sets of her film ‘Mulk.’
The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes picture, where the actor is seen sitting next to the director of the film, Anubhav Sinha.
Taking it to the captions, the ‘Pink’ actor wrote: “This is from the set of #Mulk The courtroom scene days. I remember how excited I was to mouth those lines. Probably a few of the best lines I’ve ever read in a script.”
Lately, Pannu has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a whole series to refresh some memories amid the lockdown.
The actor is currently staying at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.