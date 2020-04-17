Image Credit:

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is currently on a photo-sharing spree, on Thursday shared a throwback picture from the sets of her film ‘Mulk.’

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes picture, where the actor is seen sitting next to the director of the film, Anubhav Sinha.

Taking it to the captions, the ‘Pink’ actor wrote: “This is from the set of #Mulk The courtroom scene days. I remember how excited I was to mouth those lines. Probably a few of the best lines I’ve ever read in a script.”

Lately, Pannu has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a whole series to refresh some memories amid the lockdown.