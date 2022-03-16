Calling all ‘RRR’ movie fans. Actors from the Telugu-language fantasy spectacle, including N.T.Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Olivia Morris, will visit Expo 2020 Dubai on March 18 in an event presented by the India Pavilion.
Directed by SS Rajamouli of ‘Baahubali’ fame, the actors will be in Dubai to promote their period film in this region and will hit the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai at 4.30pm on the day to interact with fans. The event is open to the public as long as you are armed with an Expo entry ticket.
Set in 1920, ‘RRR’ is described as a battle of two revolutionaries who will go to any lengths for their country. It’s a mix of Indian mythology, Indian superhero folklore and deals with good vs evil themes.
Director Rajamouli is undoubtedly one of India’s most innovative and inventive filmmakers. He’s known for his big-budget fantasy spectacles, but the visionary told Gulf News in an earlier interview that it’s the story that is most important.
“My films are mostly on universal emotions that connect to everyone … But it’s not like I am gravitating towards such big films in my mental space. I have always liked larger-than-life stories. They move and excite me emotionally and I want to give that excitement to my audiences,” he said.
‘RRR’ is one of India’s most anticipated releases of 2022 and will also see Bollywood star Alia Bhatt make an extended cameo in her career’s first South Indian film, along with Ajay Devgn.
‘RRR’ was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. The film will release in multiple languages including Tamil and Hindi on March 24 in the UAE.