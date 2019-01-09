Actor Sooraj Pancholi has signed on for the upcoming movie ‘Satellite Shankar’, which will release in India on July 5.
Pancholi was last seen onscreen in the 2015 film ‘Hero’.
The son of actors Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab shared a poster of the film, where a bag covered with badges can be seen.
“Here’s a glimpse of the beginning of an extraordinary journey! ‘Satellite Shankar’ releasing July 5, 2019!” Pancholi captioned the image.
Directed by Irfan Kamal, ‘Satellite Shankar’ will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.
Other details about the film are still under wraps.