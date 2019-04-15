Model-turned-actress Shibani Dandekar is a currently working on a web series.
“There is quality work happening on the web and there is room for everybody to work,” she said. “It is not just about hero or heroine thing on the web. The focus is also on multiple characters. “There is good work for everybody. And that’s why people are drawn to it. Also in terms of story and characters. There is more substance.”
She will also be seen in the South Indian remakes of Kangana Ranaut’s 2014 hit ‘Queen’ — ‘That is Mahalaxmi’ (Telugu) and ‘Zam Zam’ (Malayalam).
“I am playing Vijayalakshmi’s role, the one played by Lisa Haydon. I am hoping people will enjoy watching it,” Dandekar said.