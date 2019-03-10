Musical fountain, dance show key highlight of Akash, Shloka wedding festivities Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar danced to singer Mika Singh’s tunes as industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani made his way to wed Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on Saturday.

The stars, including Priyanka Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji, joined the lively and colourful ‘baraat’ (groom’s wedding procession), which also saw the groom’s parents Mukesh and Nita and sister Isha groove.

While Isha sported a pastel pink lehenga, Nita was dressed in a heavily-embroidered lehenga.

The groom looked dapper in a soft pink, intricately embroidered and sequinned sherwani.

The wedding venue — the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex — was decked up with elaborate floral arrangements set according to a garden theme complete with a faux waterfall, floral figurines, a fountain and a grand stage with a huge Krishna idol done up in flowers.

Live music added to the festivities at the wedding gala, which was attended by who’s who of cinema, politics, business and sports.

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair were in attendance.

From the business sector, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and Usha Mittal, Anand Mahindra and Gautam Singhania were part of the festivities.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft head honcho Satya Nadella also attended the celebrations, as did politicians Praful Patel and HD Deve Gowda.

As for the film world, Rajinikanth, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Farah Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were present.

Among sportspersons, there were Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardene.

After the wedding, a celebration night will be held on Sunday, followed by a reception on Monday.

The marriage was preceded by days of celebrations, which began with a ‘dandiya’ night last month, and moved into a three-day gala in St Moritz in Switzerland.

