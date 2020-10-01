Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan (right), and daughter Suhana Image Credit: Social Media

After Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan's Instagram post to 'end colourism' went viral yesterday, mum Gauri Khan’s note on women empowerment was a hit on social media in India today.

On Wednesday, Suhana had share how she had faced criticism for being dark-skinned, ever since the age of 12.

Posting screenshots of rude messages and comments, she added that she was called ugly and kaali (dark-skinned), even as a child.

She wrote: "Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown. Yes, we come in different shades, but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure."

Suhana added: “I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you that if you’re not 5”7 and fair, you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown, and I am extremely happy about it, and you should be, too. #endcolourism.”

Thousands of young women replied thanking Suhana for her post and discussing similar problems they had faced.

@kritimal_ commented: "Thank you for putting yourself out there like this and speaking on such an important topic that negatively impacts so many people.... Let’s hope our generation can finally be the change we want to see in the world."

And, @Callmeshruts said: "High time we realise that skin colour does not define who is beautiful or not. Heads up, always!"