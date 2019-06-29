Bollywood star and his eldest son will voice Mufasa and Simba in Hindi version of film

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a glimpse of himself voicing the character Mufasa for the Hindi version of Hollywood animation ‘The Lion King’.

“Delighted to be a part of this global legacy. In cinemas on July 19,” Khan tweeted on Friday while sharing a trailer for the film that also sees him at a recording studio.

In the trailer, Khan is seen giving advice to the character Simba, who is voiced by his own son Aryan.

Director Jon Favreau, who also helmed the ‘The Jungle Book’ remake, has reimagined the world of the Disney’s classic to bring alive a live-action film. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It’s set for a UAE release on July 18.