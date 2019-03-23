“Everyone gets an education, but getting the right one is more important,” Khan said in an interview.

In an indirect reference to the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, the actor said: “[The person] who did it, even he was given education but his tutors, teachers and principles were wrong. When we heard about that, it just killed us. This film’s backdrop is exactly the same that the kids come and leave the gun.”