The Bollywood actor plays a politician in the drama, which also stars Dimple Kapadia

Saif Ali Khan in Tandav Image Credit: Amazon Prime

Merely a day after ‘Tandav’ dropped on Amazon Prime, there has been a call to ban the web series, which stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

According to several people on social media, the political drama is hurting religious sentiments and they want the show taken off air.

‘Tandav’, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features an all-star Bollywood cast that includes Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Gauahar Khan, Sunil Grover, among others.

While many have lauded the taut storyline and the stellar acting by Khan, Ayub and Kapadia, there others who have called out the makers and the stars of the show for being insensitive towards religious sentiments and have called for a ban on the show.

According to the tweets, several critics have taken offence to the Hindu community being shown as enticing violence and possessing a mob mentality.

Users such as Vinay Kumar Sharma have also reached out the Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister to complain. “I request @PrakashJavdekar ji to take immediate action and ban Tandav web series,” Sharma posted on Twitter.

Twitter user Piyush Saxena also tweeted out a letter he emailed to Javdekar where he called for a ban on ‘Tandav’, along with requesting certain guidelines be set to ensure communal sentiments are not hurt under the guide of creative freedom.

Elsewhere, Gaurav Goel, whose Twitter bio calls him a lawyer and working for a political party posted a letter on Twitter, which narrated a complaint to the Director General of Police against Khan, along with the producer and director of ‘Tandav’ and Amazon Prime.

Goel states in his letter that the series is “highly objectionable, offensive and has content that is criminal in nature.”