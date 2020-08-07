Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty

The Bihar government in an affidavit informed the Supreme Court on Friday it has jurisdiction to file an FIR in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

It also said the actor’s then girlfriend and now prime accused Rhea Chakraborty came in contact with the late actor only to grab his wealth.

“She over-dosed him with drugs and then spread the word that he was mentally ill,” said the affidavit filed by the Bihar government, as it cited Rajput’s father’s complaint and opposed Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in the Supreme Court that sought transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

The affidavit said the father of the deceased gave a written complaint to the SHO, Rajeev Nagar PS stating that in the year 2019, the petitioner Chakraborty came in contact with the deceased actor with the sole intention to grab millions of rupees.

“It is further stated that the petitioner and her relative namely Indrajeet Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shovik Chakraborty used to completely interfere in the life of the deceased actor.

“The petitioner (Rhea) and her relative desperately attempting to give impression to the deceased actor that he is suffering from mental illness for which he required treatment. The petitioner also took the deceased to her house where she started giving him overdose of medicines,” said the affidavit citing KK Singh.

The affidavit said Chakraborty also took all belongings of Rajput into her possession and made every attempt to keep him away from his family.

“The petitioner also took his bank account details and started using the bank account according to her wishes. The deceased actor wanted to leave the film industry and do organic farming in Coorg, however, the petitioner started blackmailing the deceased actor by saying that she will give his medical report to the media and prove him ‘mad’ after which he will not get any kind of work,” added the affidavit.

“The deceased actor had informed his sister that the petitioner will falsely implicate him, if the deceased did not pay heed to her,” the affidavit added.