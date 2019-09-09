Image Credit:

Actress Raveena Tandon, 44, is all set to become a ‘nani’ (grandmother) soon as her daughter Chhaya is expecting her first child.

Chayya is Tandon’s adopted daughter. When the ‘Mohra’ actress was in her 20s, she adopted two girls, Chhaya and Pooja.

Tandon also recently hosted a baby shower for her daughter. Several pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which Tandon is seen posing with Chhaya.

Pooja, who is also a nutritionist, took to her Instagram to share a few photographs from the bash, praising Tandon for her “true love” for her adopted child.

“Cheers to the ‘Nani to be’! Many preach unselfish love but Raveena, you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care. So so proud of you Ravs,” she wrote.