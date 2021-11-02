Raj Kundra, who’s now out of bail in the adult film production and distribution case, has deleted his accounts on Instagram and Twitter.
The reason behind his social media departure is unknown, although many have stated online that the barrage of vicious trolling following his arrest prompted him to take this action.
According to reports, Kundra was granted bail in September after his arrest on July 19 over the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
His actress wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has reportedly stated that she was unaware of her husband’s business activities, continues to be on her verified social media platforms.
Shetty Kundra has refused to be drawn into a conversation about her husband’s arrest and release in public events in Mumbai too.
Her social media page is usually a platform for her to promote her healthy way of living. Doing yoga poses and explaining their benefits or her diet plan usually finds a place in her social media pages.
On the work front, Shetty Kundra was last seen judging the fourth season of ‘Super Dancer’ and also seen in the Bollywood comedy ‘Hungama 2’. But her proverbial comeback into movies with this Priyadarshan’s comedy was eclipsed by the controversy rocking her husband’s life.
Earlier, Kundra’s social media accounts were popular for posting goofy videos with his wife and sister-in-law Shamita Shetty.