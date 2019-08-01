Recently, Honey Singh and Bhushan Kumar were booked on the charge of using vulgar lyrics

Rapper Raftaar. Image Credit: IANS

Singer and rapper Raftaar has said that instead of censorship, artists should self regulate while producing any kind of content.

Recently, pop singer Honey Singh and music producer Bhushan Kumar were booked by Punjab police on the charge of using vulgar lyrics against women in their latest song ‘Makhna’.

The rapper was booked following a complaint lodged by the Punjab State Women Commission, which sought action against him for allegedly using vulgar lyrics against women in the song.

When asked rapper Raftaar whether censorship was a good option to prevent such incidents, he said: “I feel adult content should be delivered to only adults. You can’t stop an artist from expressing his views through art. When I rapped for ‘Manto’, I used cuss words and no one objected because it was an adult movie. I feel cuss words are also a way of expression.”