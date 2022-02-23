Ammy Virk, the latest Bollywood star from Punjab, will walk the red carpet at Ibn Battuta Mall on February 24 for the premiere of his latest film, ‘Aaja Mexico Challiye’.

Joining Virk at the event will two of his co-stars from the film, Pakistani actors and comedians Nasir Chinyoti and Zafri Khan.

A still from ‘Aaja Mexico Challiye’ Image Credit: Supplied

‘Aaja Mexico Challiye’, which is also being bankrolled by the actor under Ammy Virk Productions, is a hard-hitting story about immigrants being duped by fake visas and being forced to undertake harrowing journeys in a bid to achieve the American dream.

Virk, who is also a well-established singer, was last seen on screen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in the sports film ‘83’. The actor plays real-life cricketing legend Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the biopic about India’s win at the 1983 World Cup.

However, he also has a roster of Punjabi hit films to his name, including ‘Qismat’, ‘Puaada’ and ‘Sufna’, along with the Hindi film, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

When not appearing on screen, you will find Virk in the studios recording music. His track ‘Laung Lachi’ is the perfect example, which has garnered more than 1.4 billion views on YouTube catapulting him as the most viewed star in India on the site.

“‘Laung Laachi’ was heard by more than a billion people and they weren’t all Punjabis alone. There were Marathis, Bengalis, Filipinos who loved the song … Someone else had sung the song, but it got such love from all parts of India and beyond,” said Virk in an exclusive interview with Gulf News back in November when he was in Dubai to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Joining Virk in Dubai is Chinyoti, who himself has starred in a series of Punjabi films, including the ‘Chal Mera Putt’ film franchise, ‘Jalvey’, ‘Gulabo’ and more.

Khan was also seen in ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’, while also starring in ‘Lahoria’ and ‘Run Mureed’.

The premier is being organised by Gaganpreet Singh, the CEO and Founder of Film Master Media Distribution LLC, which is responsible of the distribution of Punjabi movies in Dubai.