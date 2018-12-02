In 2010, when debutant director Srijit Mukherjee came up with his ‘Autograph’, apart from being a tribute to Ray’s ‘Nayak’, the film marked a reboot of sorts for another iconoclast: Prosenjit Chatterjee. As the brand ambassador for ‘Bongo Probashi Milap 2018’, an initiative by the Dubai Chapter of St Xavier’s College Calcutta Alumni Association, to celebrate the centenary of Bengali cinema, Prosenjit was in town last week. While he took a coffee break in-between rehearsing for the opening ceremony, Gulf News tabloid! caught up with him. Clutching on to the half-finished brew in that little paper cup, as ‘Bumbada’ got ready for the salvo — wearing a hint of a smile on his lips and the midday sun reflected obtusely off the rims of his RayBan Aviator — one wondered whether it’s ‘life imitates art’ or ‘art imitates life’ for this 56-year-‘old’, sorry, ‘young’ actor …