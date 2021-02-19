Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently released her memoir titled ‘Unfinished’, on Friday penned a note of thanks for her fans as the book has got featured in the New York Times’ best-seller list.
The ‘White Tiger’ star took to Instagram and shared a short clip that featured the cover of her book ‘Unfinished’. The video also featured some pictures that showcase some of the pivotal and candid moments from her life.
Along with the video, the ‘Baywatch’ star penned a note of thanks.
“Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful,” wrote Chopra Jonas.
On the work front, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel, ‘The White Tiger’.
Directed by Ramin Bahrani of ‘Fahrenheit 451’ and ‘99 Homes’ fame, ‘The White Tiger’ has been executive produced by Chopra Jonas along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Chopra Jonas will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama ‘Text for You’, directed by Jim Strouse.