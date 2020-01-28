Actor has a lot going for her - but that dress just had too big a personality to ignore

Priyanka and JLO Image Credit: Twitter

Best-dressed, worst-dressed – the lists after the Grammys are numerous and often in conflict. But the one head scratcher who’s been spotted all over the discussion boards after January 27th’s event and whose photos have been retweeted with a litany of emojis is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Bollywood actor-turned-Hollywood star was at music’s biggest night to support her husband Nick Jonas, who was nominated along with his band of brothers for the song ‘Sucker’ – and her entrance was definitely a show-pauser.

She wore a custom-made kaftan-like Ralph & Russo creation with a plunging neckline that exposed a belly sparkle and a train. And let’s not forget all the fringe effect that was playing homage to Edward Scissorhands in a leather store.

While Nick had some meme-worthy puppy-eyed moments looking at his wife, the same can’t really be said for fans who at once exploded on the internet, calling attention to the similarity between her ensemble and a green Versace one worn by Jennifer Lopez about 20 years ago, which continues to stump onlookers with its flittering quality.

[That dress, a sheer green concoction, was a look at wisps held together by will power, cellotape and - what seemed like - magic.]

Priyanka and JLO Image Credit: Twitter

Nonetheless, most agreed that JLO, who was named the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’ in 2011 by People magazine, wore it best.

Some tweeps said the critics had a racist axe to grind.

Why she matters

Priyanka Chopra, who is a former beauty queen – she was Miss World 2000 - made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the movie The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

She went on to star in a number of Bollywood films in the next two decades, before rushing into international waters and gathering a fan base with her American FBI-crime series, Quantico. Post the series, she has continued to work in both industries.

Priyanka married Nick, of the Jonas brothers, in 2018 with a lavish round of ceremonies that had people gushing and gasping in equal measure – the ten-year age difference took a while to get used to.

However, loyalty and good sense did prevail and the couple went on to become social media darlings, with each image from her lives garnering a frightening amount of attention.

Which is why, when the couple walked down that red carpet, the world was watching hawk-eyed. And the couple played the role. They flirted and laughed; she danced along to his performance – glossing over that awkward spinach-in-the-teeth viral moment; posed with famous in-laws, the Jonas siblings and wives.

But what made major news has not been her flawless skin or svelte figure at age 37. It hasn’t been her acting prowess or relationship with her husband. It was that giant moth-like flapping cover that was passed off as a dress.