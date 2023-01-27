The Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan’, which released in UAE cinemas on January 25, has become a box office hit.
In the UAE, nearly 130,000 admissions were recorded and the movie has collected gross Dh6.1 million, according to Nelson D’Souza, vice president of international distribution at Yash Raj Films, the movie's producers. The collection is reflective for the first two days of release.
The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was directed by Siddharth Anand.
In India, 'Pathaan' collected nearly Rs 113.6 crore (gross) on the second day of its release, taking its total worldwide collection to Rs 219.6 crore, Yash Raj Films said in a statement.
The movie's Hindi version collected Rs 68 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu dubbed formats earned Rs 2.5 crore.
“As an industry, we're rejoicing today. This is the most important sentiment emerging out of Pathaan’s success. All of us at Yash Raj Films are grateful for the incredibly humbling support from media, audiences and the industry towards Pathaan," Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in the statement. "It's this unanimous love for the film that has resulted in Pathaan shattering all existing records and creating new ones. We are happy that the film has entertained everyone in such an immersive manner.”