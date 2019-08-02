Actor Pankaj Tripathi delivered a monologue that ran over 11 minutes in one take in the second season of ‘Sacred Games’. He calls it one of the most challenging sequences he has ever done.

In the second season of the Netflix hit, Tripathi will be seen as the elusive Guruji, who is also known as Ganesh Gaitonde’s ‘teesra baap’ [third father].

“While filming a particular scene in ‘Sacred Games 2’, I was required to deliver a monologue in one go, which, to me, was one of the most challenging sequences I have shot for so far,” Tripathi said, adding: “It was a magical experience and I had a great time shooting for that particular shot. I remember [director] Anurag Kashyap asking me to deliver it once again, since nobody knew it would take as long as it did. So, for technical purposes, we did it all over again,” he added.