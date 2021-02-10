Short film is about a heartwarming friendship between two school girls

A scene from 'Bittu'. Image Credit: YouTube screenshot

While critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ was left out of the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film shortlist, another Indian project is still in the race.

‘Bittu’, a short film directed by Karishma Dev Dube and presented by Tahira Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga, is one of 10 selected for the Best Live Action Short Film shortlist.

Antony Varghese and Sabumon in 'Jallikattu'. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Bittu’, based on a true story, is about a heartwarming friendship between two school girls and is set against the backdrop of the Himalayas. The film comes under the Indian Women Rising initiative.

The project has another Oscars connection; Monga’s co-production ‘Period. End Of Sentence’ won the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) in 2019.

Monga, a Bafta nominee, shared her excitement about ‘Bittu’ on social media.

“It’s 4.30am in India... am tossing & turning, stress eating and texting my IWR girls thru the night and here we are !! BITTU is now shortlisted for the 93rd Academy Awards. @indianwomenrising’s first film BITTU directed by @k.devdube ... here we come Let’s do this @ektarkapoor @tahirakashyap @ruchikaakapoor @maryelista @shredevdube [sic],” Monga wrote in an Instagram post.

“So grateful for BITTU and our incredible team... Say a little prayer and wish us luck for the next round of nominations,” she added.

“Very exciting news but v persevering women I know who working at it! I’m in (an) august company! Way to go team #BITTU N @indianwomenrising,” wrote Kapoor, a producer more commonly known for her TV dramas.

Kashyap, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, asked people to keep supporting the movie.

“#bittu is in the top 10 for the 93rd Academy Awards! Can’t keep calm as this is our first project under @indianwomenrising. This one is so special @k.devdube may you shine congratulations @shredevdube @maryelista you all are rockstars @ektarkapoor @guneetmonga @ruchikaakapoor we so have our heart in the right place! Can’t wait to hug you… Guys pls continue supporting this short film with a big heart,” she tweeted.