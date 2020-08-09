Neha Dhupia and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Image Credit: Instagram.com/nehadhupia and Instagram.com/suchitrapublic/

Actress and talkshow host Neha Dhupia locked horns with actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Twitter after the latter accused her of being a sycophant who latched on to filmmaker Karan Johar for success.

In a series of tweets on nepotism in Bollywood, Krishnamoorthi singled out Dhupia to write: “Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri [sycophancy]. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar’s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! — shes no blood relative or star kid is she [sic].”

A day later, Krishnamoorthi further tweeted: “i knew i would get trolled. i have nothing personal against anyone. Ofcourse nobody survives without talent. But do hear what a lot of people are saying — & young kids bng boycotted bec of this whole nepotism debate. Its groupism that thrives (i used the word chamchagiri).”

Dhupia, who won the 2002 Femina Miss India pageant and debuted in Bollywood the following year, responded on Twitter, saying: “Dear ma’am, this is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet I have ever read (trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand. I am proud to be self-made... a proud daughter, wife and mother and I have the deepest regards for women who can acknowledge that. #strongwomensupportstrongwomen.”

Krishnamoorthi’s and Dhupia’s Twitter tussle is the latest drama in the Bollywood nepotism debate that has reared its head following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

