“‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly. Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious,” said director Varun Sharma, who is also the writer of the sequel.