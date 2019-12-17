He was the breakout star of 2019, and Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame is here to stay in Bollywood.
Chaturvedi, who played MC Sher in ‘Gully Boy’, has been signed on by Yash Raj Films to play the title role in ‘Bunti Aur Babli 2’, a romantic comedy.
He will be paired opposite a newcomer Sharvari, who’s currently being groomed by the production house for her debut.
“‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly. Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious,” said director Varun Sharma, who is also the writer of the sequel.
Produced by Aditya Chopra, the shoot has already begun for the sequel of the 2005 blockbuster, that originally starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan.