Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan died on August 9 at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack. He was 64. The seasoned actor was a prominent name in the acting and theatre circles.
His popular play ‘Moruchi Mavashi’ remains one of his iconic works.
As soon as the news of his death emerged, politicians and peers took to Twitter to offer their condolences.
The chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, condoled the death of Pradeep. He wrote in Marathi, “Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist.”
Actor Renuka Shahane also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.
Patwardhan was known for his work in ‘Ek Full Chaar Half’ (1991), ‘Dance Party’ (1995), ‘Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy’ (2009), ‘Gola Berij’ (2012), ‘Police Line’ (2016) and ‘1234’ (2016). He also starred in Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 Bollywood film ‘Bombay Velvet’. Of late, he was on a sabbatical.