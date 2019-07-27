Malaika Arora presents a creation by designer Sulakshana Monga during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT in New Delhi on July 25, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora walked the ramp as showstopper for designer Sulakshana Monga at the India Couture Week on Thursday,

Monga’s collection titled The Cultural Cascade was inspired the vivid colours found on the ghats (mountain ranges) and streets of the holy city Varanasi — with a global free-spirit appeal added to it.

The designer used Indian silhouettes to play with patterns with interesting use of frills, raffia, sequins and feathers on fabrics like georgette, organza and soft silk.

Beautifully embroidered evening gowns and lehengas with intricate embroidered floral baskets comprised the collection that featured different hues of red, green, yellow and pink.

Painted Indian deities and the colours of festivals became the palette of the menswear collection comprising bandhgalas and flared kurtas, among others.

Speaking about the collection, Monga said: “We wanted to innovate with the Indian culture and play with the colour opulence. We tried to show that through two ways — one which is true to Indian culture and the other as a global version of the holy city of Varanasi. Our collection was divided into two segments that I think reflected our idea.”