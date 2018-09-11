Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is now starting his new innings as an actor with The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City.

Bhatt launched the trailer of the film on Monday with his co-stars Nikhil Ratnaparakhi and Allisha Khan, director Tariq Khan and producer Rajesh Pardasani in Mumbai.

“Acting is a difficult task. In acting, you have to remember lines and you have to be on your toes,” Bhatt said. “I think it is easy to tell how to act from behind the camera but it is difficult to smile in front of camera.”

“It is a different medium and I will never consider myself as an actor and if the audience likes my performance in the film then, all credit of that goes to Tariq Khan,” the director said.

The trailer of The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City shares similarity with Bhatt’s own production Life in a Metro, which depicts the struggle of human life in Mumbai.

“I think every human being has gone through a struggle in their life and Anurag Basu’s Life in a Metro looks closer to this film but this film has a different kind of narrative,” Bhatt said.

“In this film, the ensemble star cast of the film is being connected by one theme but the film’s director has his own point of view and what makes Tariq the unusual filmmaker is that he has his own individuality and style while making a film,” he said.

The film is slated to release in India on October 5.