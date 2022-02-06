There wasn’t a dry eye for miles with fans openly weeping as Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral procession passed by, with the singing legend leaving her home one last time wrapped in the Indian flag to make her final journey.

The chords of ‘Meri Awaaz Hi’ played out on the speaker as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Mangeshkar's funeral, along with Bollywood stalwarth Shah Rukh Khan to pay their last respects to the Bollywood legend who died earlier today.

Ahead of her cremation, the Indian PM laid a floral wreath on Mangeshkar's mortal remains and with folded hands led the tributes at the funeral, followed by the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Maharahstra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Many from Bollywood paid their last respects, including actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Vidya Balan, singer Shankar Mahadevan, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashutosh Gowariker. Others who paid their respects at the funeral included lyricist Javed Akhtar who held Mangeshkar in high regard.

Mangeshkar's funeral has been planned with full state honours in Mumbai, along with two days of national mourning with India's flag flying at half mast. The singer was given a three-volley gun salute at the funeral.

Her family, including sister Asha Bhosle, along with actress Shraddha Kapoor who is related to the Mangeshkar family on her mother's side, were all in attendance at the funeral.

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also at the Mangeshkar funeral, along with legendary cricketer Tendulkar.

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral Image Credit: AP

On Sunday morning, he shared a picture of the legendary singer and wrote, “I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music.”

Ahead of her cremation, Mangeshkar was given a salute by Indian Army, Navy and Air forces.

Even as the funeral was underway, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a clip on Twitter featuring the voice of Mangeshkar, which he said she crooned at an event in December.

Fans lined up at Shivaji Park, filing past Mangeshkar's mortal remains to say goodbye.

According to a statement by Breach Candy Hospital where Mangeshkar had been treated for 28 days, the 92-year-old legend died at 8.12am today following multiple organ failure. She had been admitted at the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, which saw her develop pneumonia soon after. Though having recovered from COVID-19 over the following weeks, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral procession outside her home Image Credit: Reuters

Modi, who was supposed to address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday, cancelled his plans and will be attending Mangeshkar’s funeral.

Mangeshkar's body was brought to her home earlier today where celebrities and family paid their final respects. A host of celebrities, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kher, lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, were seen attending Mangeshkar's Mumbai home.

Lata Mangeshkar in a file photo Image Credit: ANI

Later, her mortal remains were shifted to Shivaji Park in Mumbai for the public to catch a final glimpse of her from 4-6 pm (Indian time).