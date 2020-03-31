Khemu takes to social media with his own rap after Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

After actors Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu has shared his multi-lingual coronavirus-themed rap.

The actor took to Twitter to share the video in which he is seen rapping about different COVID-19 precautionary measures in multiple languages including Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi, English, and others.

Through the rap, the ‘Malang’ actor mainly asked people to stay at home, wash hands, not to touch their face and not to panic buy.

“Stay at home listen to me. Just clean those hands and don’t touch your face, seedhe seedhe chal chaahe tedhi ho raahe (walk straight even if the road is turning). Bann khud misaal baakiya nu hausla tu de (Set an example and give strength to others). Don’t hoard things just rush and get them every day. To ghar baitho (So, sit at home) India Jai Hind Jai Hai,” he rapped in many languages.

“Even though it’s confined to my limited knowledge of languages... the message is for everyone. The power to end this is with us and within us so #stayhome #staysafe and please help out the ones in need,” he tweeted along with the video.

Earlier, actors Dhawan and Aaryan also tried to raise awareness about coronavirus through their rap and monologue, respectively.