Kiara Advani has defended her upcoming film ‘Kabir Singh’ against criticism about the type of romance featured in it.

The film tells the story of a successful but alcoholic surgeon (Shahid Kapoor) who goes through an intense heartbreak after the love of his life (Advani) marries someone else.

“Through this film, we are trying to say do not go on a self-destruction path as it is not good for you and your loved ones. We are not propagating that or glamorising that in any way. One should not do what Kabir is doing,” Advani said.

“For me, it is OK to be a protective lover but there is a thin line between becoming an obsessive lover and a protective one. Kabir is not obsessive, he is a protective lover. He loves her a lot and she is head over heels in love with him. It is a passionate, intense, innocent and raw love story,” she added.

Advani plays the role of a medical student Preeti in the film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

It is a remake of the director’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey.

‘Kabir Singh’ underwent a lot of casting changes from Ranveer Singh to Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria for the female lead being considered for the film, but Kapoor and Advani were eventually finalised.

According to Advani, Reddy approached her through a casting agent after watching her performance in Telugu film ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’, in which she starred opposite Mahesh Babu.

“I did a screen test for ‘Kabir Singh’ and Sandeep sir liked it. Things were almost locked but then for reasons... it did not work out then. The film went through casting changes and one day it came back to me. I did ask the director why cast me again? He said because ‘I only see you’. He was convinced that only I could do this film. I truly believe films are in your destiny,” she said.

She further says, her co-star Kapoor was always Reddy’s first choice as Kabir Singh.

Advani says she watched the original on the recommendation of actor Arjun Kapoor.

“It was Arjun Kapoor who told me to watch this film because he knew I was doing Telugu movies at that time. And I had truly loved it.

“A few months later I read about a Hindi remake being in the pipeline. For me to be part of it and being directed by the original director for the Hindi version was important. He [Reddy] has stayed true to the original film.”