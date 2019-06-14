The Bollywood star plays the lead in ‘Bharat’ with Salman Khan, out now in UAE cinemas

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif at the premiere of her Hindi film 'Bharat' in Mumbai. Image Credit: AFP

‘Bharat’ actress Katrina Kaif, who has been lauded for her evolution as an artiste, believes in being detached from the end result and to keep working on her craft to be better with every film.

“If I am too attached to the end result, the focus is not on the process. If the focus is not on the process, the end result cannot be achieved. Of course, praises make me feel good and criticism pinches, but that law cannot be changed,” said the actress.

After last year’s ‘Zero’ in which Kaif’s work was applauded, ‘Bharat’ has elicited a positive word for her acting skills.

Talking about the new phase of her career, Kaif said she does look up reviews by critics following the release of her films.

Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Instagram.com/KatrinaKaif

“I went online and looked at the reviews of my initial days. I actually got some positive reviews for films like ‘Namastey London’, ‘New York’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. In between some films didn’t do well, which made people start talking about that bad phase,” she said.

Kaif, 35, was appreciated for the film ‘Sarkar’ in 2005 and bagged awards for movies like ‘Raajneeti’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

“That’s when I realised I have to continuously do well to maintain that good phase. Of course, there will be bad phases and that are only natural. There is no actor who can claim that all his/her films are doing well. It comes for everyone, we all have our highs and lows.