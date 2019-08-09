Actor Kartik Aaryan, who enjoys a huge fan following on Twitter and Instagram, is all set to launch his own YouTube channel on August 12, and says it will give his fans a peek into his real life.

“It will be a new home for my fans and well-wishers to watch the real Kartik Aaryan, live in action. There will be original, behind the scenes and unfiltered content from my day-to-day and work life,” he said. “YouTube has a wider audience and people love watching videos as it shows the real world around us. I’ve put a lot of thought to this page. I’m excited to share my unfiltered life with my fans.”

Aaryan has also decided to manage his channel himself. “I don’t like anyone else handling my social media accounts. And the same will be followed with my YouTube page. I have been planning to launch since a year now and now thankfully everything is in place,” he said.

Having shot to fame with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and then with ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, his last release ‘Lukka Chuppi’ also garnered rave reviews.