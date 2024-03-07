Discussing the evolving concept of beauty, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan said she no longer resonates with images of herself altered by filters and edits.
Embracing authenticity, she said: “I prefer my natural look without make-up, a choice I’ve maintained since ‘Chameli’, ‘Refugee’, and ‘Dev’.”
Kapoor shared these insights during a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha Season 6. Reflecting on her film ‘Dev’ in 2004, Kareena recalled having oiled hair for the role, emphasising the importance of enjoying the journey without fixating on age.
“I am delighted not to be 20 anymore,” she said.