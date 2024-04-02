Filmmaker Karan Johar, shared a cryptic post post recently, on Bollywood and its fascination towards beauty enhancers like Botox and fillers.

He took to Instagram Story and wrote, “Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti Make up laga lo Umar hai ghat thi Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya Naak badalne se gand itar nah banti Going under the knife se exterior Badal bhi jaaye Lekin meri jaan Fitrat nahi badalti (loosely translates to: Fillers don’t bring fulfilment; apply make-up, age decreases; Botox as much as you want, you’ll look like a bee stung you; changing the nose doesn’t make the essence fragrant. Going under the knife changes your exterior, but not your nature.”)

But he did not name and shame.

On the work front, Johar is working on producing his next film ‘Bad Newz’ starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. It was in July 2023 when the stars wrapped the film’s shoot.

The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19.

As a producer, he is basking in the success of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for Independence.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognised and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India’s young throughout the freedom movement.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui.