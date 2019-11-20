Actress was unhappy that they were crowded outside designer Manish Malhotra’s home

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was spotted telling off mediapersons who were gathered outside the home of fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Malhotra’s father Suraj had died and Bachchan was among many people from the film industry who visited him at his hope to pay their respects. Malhotra’s father was in his early 90s and had been unwell for a while.

Bachchan visited along with her daughter Shweta Bachachan Nanda late at night.

The actress was seemingly upset at the photographers gathered outside the Malhotra residence. As she was leaving, she was heard telling mediapersons: “You don’t have any manners [right]? You don’t think about what the situation is. When such an incident [death in the family] will take place in your houses, then I want to see how you react to it.”