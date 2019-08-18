tabloid! hung out with Fernandez as she filmed her ad campaign for retailer Splash

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, who was closely watching her diet for the last four days in preparation for a fashion shoot for retailer Splash in Dubai on Sunday, let herself go as she bit into a deliciously sinful chocolate cake at her Tiffany & Co-themed surprise birthday bash.

“This belated birthday bash came as such a big surprise… This is so sweet of them. Yay, now I am part of the Splash family now… Today is my first cheat day because I had this shoot,” said Fernandez in an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid!.

She brandished a chocolate cupcake with ‘Jacqueline & Co’ emblazoned on it for greater effect.

The Sri Lankan beauty queen and Bollywood actress, who turned 34 on August 11 and ushered in her birthday in her native beach town with friends last week, is the latest entrant to the Splash Middle East’s brand ambassadors list and joins the likes of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

She is in the UAE this week to film portions of their advertisement campaign.

Gulf News tabloid! hung out with Fernandez exclusively on Sunday and spotted her hard at work. But despite starting her day early, Fernandez was like the proverbial ray of sunshine and was cheerful even after hours of filming.

“Raza [Beig, Splash CEO] told me that I had to check out the new set that he created for the shoot… And I was like, is the set better-looking than me? If yes, then it’s not done... But seriously it was nice of them to throw me a surprise birthday party,” said Fernandez with a laugh.

Beig, who ushered the actress into a ballroom at the Palazzo Versace with an elaborate Robin-blue cake table, said Fernandez is a perfect fit for his brand Splash.

“She’s young, vibrant, happy, confident, soulful, fights for the right causes and is beautiful inside-out. We are so happy to bring her on board. Today is the day when she is going to put her best foot forward.”

tabloid! spotted Fernandez dancing down the stairs and striking a few lethal poses, all the while showcasing Splash designs.

Read our exclusive interview with Fernandez soon.