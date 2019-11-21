The actress says the project will start filming in January 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez. Image Credit: IANS

Jacqueline Fernandez announced her upcoming project alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, at an event in Mumbai.

Sharing further details about the project, the actor, who will be seen sharing screen space with Abraham, expressed her excitement over the upcoming untitled movie.

“It’s a fantastic film and script. I am coming together again with John and we have Rakul also in this film,” Fernandez said while speaking about the movie’s star cast.

The 34-year-old actor, talking about Singh’s role in the film said, “The one Rakul is doing is brilliant”.

“During the story narration, I realised that Rakul’s role is really nice and I’m sure that she will do full justice to it. I am very happy that she is a part of the project,” she added.

The ‘Race 2’ actor confirmed that she will start shooting in January next year.

Recently, the actor was seen in the Netflix action film, ‘Drive’, which was panned by critics.