We knew little about their intimate nuptials in Italy last week, but Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh decided to let the world in on Tuesday as they made a grand entry at their first wedding reception in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.
Padukone, who was styled by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in a golden silk sari gifted to her by her mother from Angadi Galleria in Bengaluru, was accompanied by her visibly-excited groom who chose an ornate tunic by designer Rohit Bal. In Konkani tradition, the bride’s mother gifts her daughter with the bridal trousseau.
Padukone, who wore an austere full-sleeved blouse, accessorised her regal look with an ornate emerald choker and strings of pearls. Her hair was scraped back in a bun adorned by jasmine flowers and she also sported a vermilion track on her forehead, traditionally worn by brides.
The venue was equally bedecked.
The palatial Hotel Leela Palace in Padukone’s hometown was transformed into a party central and saw the newly-married couple paint a portrait of absolute bliss. Their happiness could rival the saccharine romance showcased in colourful Bollywood musicals.
The actors — who released the first look at their reception on their Instagram accounts before they posed for the paparazzi — were seen mingling with their close friends and family. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, cricketer Anil Kumble and his wife, badminton player PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw were a part of the guest-list.
We hear that Padukone’s parents chose an elaborate South Indian menu for the evening filled with delicacies from their side.
Padukone and Singh, who are Bollywood’s top box office draws, dated each other for more than six years before tying the knot in Europe in traditional Indian-style ceremonies.
Both the bride and the groom have been drawn towards designer Saybyasachi Mukherjee’s creations and were spotted wearing his designs on several occasions.
While the Bengaluru reception is a more muted affair with the couple inviting their close friends and family, it’s the second leg of celebrations that’s highly anticipated as it’s going to be held in Mumbai, the nucleus of Bollywood. We hear that there will be at least two more wedding receptions in Mumbai on November 24, November 28 and December 1.
According to reports, the who’s who of Bollywood is likely to attend their post-wedding bash and dance the night away.
Actors including Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor have been invited for the second leg of partying and celebrations.