Tickets will go on sale on September 30 for Bollywood’s biggest showbiz event, the 23rd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards, which will return to Abu Dhabi on February 10-11, 2023.
IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral.
The 22nd edition of IIFA this year was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and featured performances by top stars such as Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more.
Back by popular demand, the 23rd IIFA will again be hosted at Etihad Arena, with Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon and more in attendance.
Noreen Khan, Vice President of IIFA, said in a statement: “IIFA this year was an amazing experience thanks to the wonderful partners Miral & DCT... We have been inundated with unprecedented appreciation and comments of everyone truly have had a wonderful time this year in Abu Dhabi and so we are pleased and excited to bring it all back again but with much more magic to come next year”.
In the past, the IIFA Awards have been held in the US, Singapore, Thailand and Spain, among others.
Saleh Mohamed Al-Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are honoured to once more welcome the IIFA Weekend & Awards to Etihad Arena. With the eyes of the world’s film industry upon us, we have an amazing opportunity to share with the world Abu Dhabi’s exciting nightlife, inspiring cultural experiences, and restorative escapes.”
Tickets will be available from September 30, with prices starting from Dh100.