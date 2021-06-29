Bollywood actress is looking to recycle her maternity fashion for the environment

Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is ready to pass on her pre-loved maternity wear to another mum-to-be as she puts her designer wear up for sale, while using the proceeds to support maternal health.

The actress, who shares a daughter with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, put out a statement why she felt it was important to recycle fashion.

“During my pregnancy, I realised that this transient time is perfect to participate in the circular fashion economy. These are pieces we will wear for a few months, so when I learned more about the resources that go into making them, I thought it was crucial to build an ecosystem through which we can share our clothes and buy from each other,” Sharma said in a statement.

“This is a very simple way that each of us can live kinder lives. By sharing pieces back into the circular fashion system and shopping preloved, we have a huge positive impact on the environment,” she further added.

Outfits from the collection include summer dresses, jumpsuits, pants and swim wear. Several of these outfits are seen peppered across Sharma’s Instagram.

Sharma’s maternity pieces are available for an online sale with proceeds going towards supporting maternal health through SNEHA (Society for Nutrition, Education & Health Action). The pieces will be available on social enterprise Dolce Vee’s website at SaltScout.com/DolceVee/AnushkaSharma.

Sharma and Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on January 11 who they named Vamika.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Twitter

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” the Indian skipper had informed through a statement on his social media handle at the time.