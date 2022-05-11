Want to party with Bollywood’s go-to DJ in Abu Dhabi during the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards weekend?
DJ Aqeel, who loves Bollywood masala songs, EDM, and progressive house music, will hit the decks on May 20 at the W Hotel in Abu Dhabi starting 9pm. Partying with the long-enduring DJ will set you back at least Dh350 and upwards. He will be joined by DJ Sumit Sethi. A night before DJ Aqeel’s night, DJ Clement will play at the same venue for Dh200 per head.
“Dj-ing was my hobby and 20 years later, it is my profession, but I still treat it like my hobby. It feels really good and it’s a very exciting life. You get to travel, make lots of music and meet a lot of people. DJ-ing wasn’t popular when I started and no one played Bollywood music. I thought it is the only vacuum. I felt like something was missing. So I took that opportunity, started playing Bollywood. It worked because literally no one was doing it,” said DJ Aqeel in an earlier interview with The Hindu.
His gig coincides with the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards Weekend, which will see stars including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Pandey, and Sara Ali Khan attend. The awards night will be held at the Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be hosting the awards ceremony along with Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was in Dubai to promote ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ last weekend, told Gulf News that he was excited to be a part of the IIFA weekend.
“I will be performing too and it’s going to be an exciting evening,” said Aaryan.