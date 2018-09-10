He ruled the box office in the ‘90s and early 2000s but Govinda has not been able to recreate that success for quite some time now. Despite this, the actor says he does not feel he has failed as a performer.

“I never thought I would become so famous and people would shower their love and blessings. I hope this unconditional love continues. The actor is not a flop actor till the time he thinks he is finished,” Govinda said.

The 54-year-old actor has been in hit films such as Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Partner.

“I have never been scared or felt I have failed. I don’t turn back and whatever be the phase and time, I am still working and I will continue to do so,” Govinda said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film FryDay.

Asked if he feels the struggles he faced while trying to make it big in movies could make a good plot for a biopic, the actor said he would not mind a film on his life.

“All those artists who have climbed up on their own, especially in a place where you don’t get chance or opportunities soon... this is a space for them. When people are in poverty or are depressed they should try and wisely accept things and rise above,” the actor added.

“This space [biopic] makes for a good cinema. For me it can happen, but not now as I am working in films,” he said.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, FryDay also stars actor Varun Sharma.