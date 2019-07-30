The popular DJ will bring his Disco 82 Tour to the UAE on August 15

DJ Aqeel will set you free with his re-mixes on August 15 in Dubai as her returns to the UAE with the gig ‘Disco 82’ at Club 6, Dubai World Trade Centre.

He’s expected to hit the DJ decks around 10pm and the party will go on till 3am.

Aqeel is considered to be one of the pioneers of Bollywood remixes and is known for his hits including 'Nahin Nahi' and 'Churaliya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko'.

“I am really excited and eagerly looking forward to playing again to the fantastic Dubai audience after almost a decade. Disco 82 Tour would be an unforgettable experience,” said DJ Aqeel in a statement.

He will also be joined by local talents DJ Shadow and DJ Zubair.